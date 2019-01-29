The Math in Italy program caters to TTU engineering students who have completed or in the process of completing Calculus II. The program is already confirmed to go, but there is room available for two more students.







Courses offered: Linear algebra (Math 2360) and Higher Math I for Engineers and Scientists I (Math 3350). Students may take one or both courses.





The program fee is $2915. Included in the fee are accommodation and breakfast for 6 weeks, 5 cultural excursions, 2 industry visits, and a final group dinner.







Interested students should contact Dr. Ram Iyer immediately (ram.iyer@ttu.edu), and fill out the application as soon as possible. The program web page is www.math.ttu.edu/~rvenkata/mathinitaly/index.html.