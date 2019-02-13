The Global Vision Awards, hosted by the Office of International Affairs, recognize and celebrate members of the Texas Tech community who have advanced our international outreach and activities. Nominations for the six Global Vision Award categories can be reviewed and submitted online through Sharepoint at:

If you have any trouble accessing the nomination forms, please contact Jan Stogner at jan.stogner@ ttu.edu. The Global Vision Awards ceremony will take place on April 4, 2019 at the International Cultural Center.







Posted:

2/13/2019



Originator:

Jan Stogner



Email:

jan.stogner@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





