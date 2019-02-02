|
Interested in Law?
Want to participate in Regional and National Mock Trial Competitions?
The members of Phi Alpha Delta are hosting Mock Trial auditions this Saturday 02/02/2019 in the SUB Canyon room from 11:00am-12:00pm.
Dress code: Business professional
All majors are welcome to audition!!
For more information about the mock trial team please contact samuel.lozoya@ttu.edu
To be added to Phi Alpha Delta's email list please contact kerstin.ibrahim@ttu.edu
|Posted:
1/30/2019
Originator:
Samuel Lozoya Reyes
Email:
samuel.lozoya@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 2/2/2019
Location:
SUB Canyon Room
Categories