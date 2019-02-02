Interested in Law? Want to participate in Regional and National Mock Trial Competitions? The members of Phi Alpha Delta are hosting Mock Trial auditions this Saturday 02/02/2019 in the SUB Canyon room from 11:00am-12:00pm .

Dress code: Business professional

All majors are welcome to audition!!



For more information about the mock trial team please contact samuel.lozoya@ttu.edu

To be added to Phi Alpha Delta's email list please contact kerstin.ibrahim@ttu.edu

