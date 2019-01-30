A bug has been identified in FaceTime that allows remote callers access to a call recipient’s audio and front-facing camera (source: https://9to5mac.com/2019/01/28/facetime-bug-hear-audio). This can occur regardless of whether the recipient answers the FaceTime call or not.

Apple is aware of this bug, and states that they have disabled the Group FaceTime feature, and will address it in a software update later this week. Until a permanent fix is released, the TTU IT Division recommends disabling FaceTime on all your devices to protect your privacy and institutional data. You may find instructions for disabling FaceTime below:

iOS iPhone or iPad: Open the Settings application Scroll down to the FaceTime icon Switch the toggle to gray

macOS Laptop or Desktop: Open the FaceTime app Click “FaceTime” in the menu bar Click “Turn off FaceTime”



We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information, assistance, or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.