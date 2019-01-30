The 2019 Conference of Applied Linguistics and Intercultural Communication in Higher Education (CALICHE) will be held at Classical & Modern Languages & Literature (CMLL), Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas (April 5-6th). The CALICHE conference has been serving as a venue for educators, researchers, and graduate students to present their ongoing research projects on various topics in linguistics and applied linguistics. During the two-day long conference, conference participants will have opportunities to network, and to receive feedback from the other attendees, including from the plenary speaker (Dr. Carrie Jackson, Pennsylvania State University).



We invite papers that address the 2019 theme Languages in the World: Teaching, Learning, and Researching. Contributions are welcome from fields including Applied Linguistics, Formal Linguistics, Cognitive Science, Psychology, Education, Political Sciences, Sociology, Philosophy, and Interdisciplinary. Please see below for the examples of areas of research:



o Language Learning and Pedagogy

o Language and Technology

o Curriculum Design, Assessment and Evaluation

o Sociolinguistics, Bilingualism and Discourse Analysis

o Language and Politics

o Linguistics Anthropology

o Psycholinguistics

o Formal Linguistics

o Heritage Language, Foreign Language and Second Language instruction



Please see this link for the details about abstract submission: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/linguistics/CALICHECallForPapers2019.pdf



(Abstract submission deadline: February 15th, 2019)

