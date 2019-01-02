Nominations for the 2019 Integrated Scholars are now open. Integrated Scholars will be chosen and announced each spring semester. Nominations may come from anyone on campus. Final selection will be made by the Office of the Provost.

All nominations must be received by 5 p.m. March 1. Please send no more than a one-page summary detailing why you are nominating the person. Nominations should include examples of the faculty member’s teaching, research, and service accomplishments, and the nominator’s name, phone number, and email address must be included.

Nominations must be emailed to provost.communications@ttu.edu. Please include “Integrated Scholar Nomination” in the subject line of the email.

An Integrated Scholar is a faculty member who not only demonstrates outstanding teaching, research, and service, but also is able to generate synergy among these functions. Faculty members who are Integrated Scholars consistently promote active learning, infuse the results of their research and scholarship in courses and other learning experiences, and plan and execute service commitments to complement their teaching and research goals.