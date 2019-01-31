|
Beginning Monday, February 4, 2019, the Registrar Dashboard will be the primary access point for academic advisors and other TTU staff needing Student Record Information. To access the Registrar Dashboard, please visit http://portal.reg.ttu.edu.
Training resources are available online within the dashboard or in person upon request.
Need additional assistance? Chat with us in the bottom right-hand corner of the Registrar Dashboard!
|Posted:
1/31/2019
Originator:
Kat Livingston
Email:
kat.livingston@ttu.edu
Department:
Registrar
