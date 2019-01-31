Student Record Information. To access the Registrar Dashboard, please visit



Training resources are available online within the dashboard or in person upon request.



Need additional assistance? Chat with us in the bottom right-hand corner of the Registrar Dashboard! Beginning Monday, February 4, 2019, the Registrar Dashboard will be the primary access point for academic advisors and other TTU staff needing. To access the Registrar Dashboard, please visit http://portal.reg.ttu.edu Training resources are available online within the dashboard or in person upon request.Need additional assistance? Chat with us in the bottom right-hand corner of the Registrar Dashboard! Posted:

1/31/2019



Originator:

Kat Livingston



Email:

kat.livingston@ttu.edu



Department:

Registrar





Categories

IT Announcements

Academic

Banner News and Tips for Employees

