Donation Drive to benefit Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center

The Library will host a donation drive to benefit the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center Feb. 11 through Feb. 18. Bins will be located in the Croslin Room to collect:

· collars and leashes

· harnesses

· dog poop scoops

· cleaning supplies (Mr. Clean, bleach, dish soap, fabuloso, etc.)

· blankets

· towels

· beds

· toys

· treats

· dog food

New and gently used items will be accepted (there will be a separate bin for each).

If you prefer to donate wish list items through Amazon, click here.

For more information, contact LAS board member Carrye Syma at carrye.syma@ttu.edu.
Posted:
2/6/2019

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


