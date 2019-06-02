The Library will host a donation drive to benefit the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center Feb. 11 through Feb. 18. Bins will be located in the Croslin Room to collect:



· collars and leashes



· harnesses



· dog poop scoops



· cleaning supplies (Mr. Clean, bleach, dish soap, fabuloso, etc.)



· blankets



· towels



· beds



· toys



· treats



· dog food



New and gently used items will be accepted (there will be a separate bin for each).



If you prefer to donate wish list items through Amazon, click here.

For more information, contact LAS board member Carrye Syma at carrye.syma@ttu.edu.