The Library will host a donation drive to benefit the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center Feb. 11 through Feb. 18. Bins will be located in the Croslin Room to collect:
· collars and leashes
· harnesses
· dog poop scoops
· cleaning supplies (Mr. Clean, bleach, dish soap, fabuloso, etc.)
· blankets
· towels
· beds
· toys
· treats
· dog food and cat food
New and gently used items will be accepted (there will be a separate bin for each).
If you prefer to donate wish list items through Amazon, click here.
For more information, contact LAS board member Carrye Syma at carrye.syma@ttu.edu.