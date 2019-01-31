Library Orientation for International Students - 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 4
• Understand databases and search engines for research
• Learn to use information in an ethical manner
• Meet Personal Librarians and tour the Library
(Also available online for distance students)
Research Footprints - 2-3 p.m. Feb. 5
• Document your scholarly searches and sources for future use
• Identify and define elements in the record of a journal entry
• Create research journal documenting strategy and process
(Also available online for distance students)
Keep Calm and Go to Document Delivery - 1-1:50 p.m. Feb. 7
• Learn what you can request
• Learn how to request it
• Receive tips and tricks to get what you need
Simmons OneView - 5-5:50 p.m. Feb. 7
• Learn about the database and how to use it in your work
• Learn basic navigation
• Learn how to create queries using demographic information
Get to Know Your Library (Distance Only) - 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 8
• Find relevant books and articles for research
• Learn expert search tips and tricks
• Know where and what to search
Managing Your Citations - 2-4 p.m. Feb. 8
• Bring your own laptop to follow along
• Learn about EndNote and Mendeley
• Format references in APA, MLA, CSE and other styles
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to