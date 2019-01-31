Library Orientation for International Students - 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 • Understand databases and search engines for research • Learn to use information in an ethical manner • Meet Personal Librarians and tour the Library (Also available online for distance students)

Research Footprints - 2-3 p.m. Feb. 5 • Document your scholarly searches and sources for future use • Identify and define elements in the record of a journal entry • Create research journal documenting strategy and process (Also available online for distance students)

Keep Calm and Go to Document Delivery - 1-1:50 p.m. Feb. 7 • Learn what you can request • Learn how to request it • Receive tips and tricks to get what you need

Simmons OneView - 5-5:50 p.m. Feb. 7 • Learn about the database and how to use it in your work • Learn basic navigation • Learn how to create queries using demographic information

Get to Know Your Library (Distance Only) - 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 8 • Find relevant books and articles for research • Learn expert search tips and tricks • Know where and what to search

Managing Your Citations - 2-4 p.m. Feb. 8 • Bring your own laptop to follow along • Learn about EndNote and Mendeley • Format references in APA, MLA, CSE and other styles



All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to register, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops



1/31/2019



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library





