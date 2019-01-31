The purpose of this survey is to determine the needs of the graduate student population in order to help inform decision making of the Student Government Association. Participation in the survey is voluntary. In order to be put into the drawing for a $25 gift card, you must leave your name and email address. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9W8662P

This survey takes only one minute to respond. The data collected will be used to help guide current student government senators to prioritize legislative priorities for the current spring semester.

1/31/2019



Adam Disque



adam.disque@ttu.edu



N/A





