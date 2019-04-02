In association with the TTU Office of LBGTQIA, Tech GSA, and the Black Graduate Student Association, PrideSTEM will be hosting our Ice Cream Social next Mon, Feb. 4, at 3-4PM, SUB Mesa Rm. This event will be a great opportunity to meet our PrideSTEM members and officers, see what we got planned this Spring, and the various student orgs there, plus FREE ice cream! All are welcomed!

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us next Mon, Feb. 4 or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.

