The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.





ELWA Hospital, Liberia, 2018: Medical Care After Ebola





Speaker: James "Whit" Walker, MD, Assistant Professor, Internal Medicine, TTUHSC Amarillo

Date: Monday, February 18, 2019

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 110 or via Zoom (https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/9798966879)





Dr. Whit Walker has worked in several developing countries. During the summer 2018, Dr. Walker was able to serve the people of Liberia, including survivors of Ebola. He had the opportunity to work with and train several Liberian physicians who are in a family medicine residency program.





