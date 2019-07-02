Observations about Higher Education in the Future

Higher education has been a hot topic for the last couple of years. Specifically, issues such as the rising cost of tuition and new terminologies such as MOOCs. LMSs, online and adaptive learning, competency-based education, prior learning assessments and credentialing just to name a few. Advances in technology, the concept of what is a faculty member’s role, and meeting the workforce demands are changing the expectations within higher education. This session will discuss the concepts that will likely have significant impacts on higher education in the future.

Dr. Melanie Hart holds the title of vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. Her responsibilities include the oversight of the seven regional teaching sites and the Texas Tech University Center at Junction, online program compliance and quality, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), Continuing Education, Worldwide eLearning, Academic Partnerships, and Texas Tech University K-12 (TTU K-12). Dr. Hart has taught using a variety of technologies and pedagogical approaches. She is a member of the Texas Tech Teaching Academy and a research fellow in the Society for Health and Physical Educators. She received two degrees from Texas Tech and her doctorate from Auburn University.