Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band Concert
In this moving concert, Eric Allen will lead the Symphonic Band with a presentation of Symphony No. 3, "For David" by Kimberly Archer. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Sarah McKoin, will follow with a performance of Symphony No. 10: The River of Time, by David Maslanka with Matthew Maslanka.
2/6/2019

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2019

Hemmle Recital Hall

