|
In this moving concert, Eric Allen will lead the Symphonic Band with a presentation of Symphony No. 3, "For David" by Kimberly Archer. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Sarah McKoin, will follow with a performance of Symphony No. 10: The River of Time, by David Maslanka with Matthew Maslanka.
|Posted:
2/6/2019
Originator:
Tess Greenlees
Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2019
Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall
Categories