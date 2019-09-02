William Westney will perform Variations Sérieuses, Op. 54 (Felix Mendelssohn) and Fantasien, Op. 116 (Johannes Brahms). After a brief intermission, the concert continues with Nocturne in C# Minor, Op. 27 #1 (Frédéric Chopin) and Six Preludes, Op. 6 (Robert Muczynski). The performance concludes with two works by Franz Liszt: Liebestraum #2 (Notturno “Seliger Tod”), S. 541, and Hungarian Rhapsody #11, S. 244. Don’t miss this outstanding show!