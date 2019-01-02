Alpha Phi Omega is known on campus for helping out with

Football Program Sales, Carol of Lights, University Days, and Double T Days. In the Lubbock Community, we regularly perform service for the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club, Women's Protective Services, Habitat for Humanity, the South Plains Food Bank, and the Haven Animal Shelter, just to name a few. We are actively seeking new members to pledge the organization and help us spread the spirit of service at Tech, throughout Lubbock, and across the US. Alpha Phi Omega provides the opportunity to make life-long friendships, develop leadership skills, and serve the Texas Tech campus and the community.





To Learn more come to our info sessions or check out our website: techapo.com