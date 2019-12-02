Alpha Phi Omega, one of the largest community service organizations on TTU campus providing over 100 hours of opportunity for its members & putting in about 2,000 hours into the community every semester, seeks for red raiders who also have a passion for community service! Info Session available on:

Wednesday, Feb 13th @ 6:30 in Holden Hall 111

Can't come?!? check us out on our website ( techapo.com ) and shoot us a txt/email!





Alpha Phi Omega is known on campus for helping out with Football Program Sales, Carol of the Lights, University Days, and Double T Days. IN the Lubbock Community, we regularly preform service for the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club, Women's Protective Services, Habitat for humanity, the South Plains Food Bank and the Haven Animal Shelter to name a few. We are actively seeking new members to pledge the organization and help us spread the spirit of service at Tech, throughout Lubbock, and across the US. Alpha Phi Omega provides the opportunity to make life-long friendships, develop leadership skills, and serve the Texas Tech campus and community.

