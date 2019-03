Do you want to enjoy a free movie with some tasty popcorn? Students can relax and enjoy a free movie showing of Instant Family February 28th and March 1st at 10pm in the SUB Escondido Theater!









This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab