Student Employee of the Year nominations are due February 15 to Nedra Goodrich at nedra.goodrich@ttu.edu. If your department wants to nominate a student, please contact me for a nomination form. This is the perfect time to show our students how much we appreciate them. The TTU Student Employee of the year will be announced during the week of April 15-19, 2019. The winner will receive a $500 scholarship. All nominees will receive a certificate for being nominated.





Thank you for your participation.





Nedra Goodrich

Red Raider Student Employment Center

806-834-2919

