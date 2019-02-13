CHILD DEVELOPMENT IN LONDON!
JULY 8 -- AUGUST 2, 2019
HDFS 3306 Child and Adolescent Guidance
HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development and Family Studies
To apply: studyabroad.ttu.edu
Applications due MARCH 1, 2019
(Check the Study Abroad website for scholarship information;
Feb 15 deadlines for scholarships)
EXPLORE VISIT LEARN ENJOY TASTE
Freud's House
The Museum of Childhood
Castles Cathedrals Christ Church College (Hogwarts)
Theaters Tubes Thames Tea (High)
and . . . the Dorset country side
Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information