London is calling!

CHILD DEVELOPMENT IN LONDON!

JULY 8 -- AUGUST 2, 2019


HDFS 3306 Child and Adolescent Guidance
HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development and Family Studies

To apply:  studyabroad.ttu.edu
Applications due MARCH 1, 2019

(Check the Study Abroad website for scholarship information;
Feb 15 deadlines for scholarships)

EXPLORE    VISIT    LEARN    ENJOY    TASTE

Freud's House
The Museum of Childhood

Castles   Cathedrals  Christ Church College (Hogwarts)
Theaters   Tubes  Thames  Tea (High)

and . . . the Dorset country side

Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information

