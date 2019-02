Alpha Phi Omega, in affiliation with the Boy Scouts of America, is one of the largest community service organizations on TTU campus providing over 100 hours of opportunity for its members & putting in about 2,000 hours into the community every semester. We seek for red raiders who also have a passion for community service and want lifelong friendships! Info Session available on:

Wednesday, Feb 13th @ 6:30 in Holden Hall 111

Can't come?!? check us out on our website ( techapo.com ) and shoot us a txt/email!