Former U.S. Ambassador the the United Nations, Ambassador Sichan Siv, will be giving a public lecture on Thursday, February 7th, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. in the Escondido Theater in the SUB. Ambassador Siv will be talking about his personal journey from surviving the Killing Fields of Cambodia to growing into a diplomat and global citizen of the United States. Please join us for a stimulating talk on the horrors of genocide, the state of international affairs, and the future of diplomacy. All are welcome. Posted:

2/6/2019



Wendy Vander Haeghen



Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu



Honors College



5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

2/7/2019



Escondido Theater in the SUB



Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Faculty/Staff Organization


