University Symphony Orchestra Concert: Dramatic Settings
The show begins with Overture to La Forza del Destino, also known as The Power of Fate, by Giuseppe Verdi. The concert continues with The Ferry Crossing, a composition by TTU School of Music faculty member Jennifer Jolley. Finally, the performance concludes with Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56, “Scottish.”
2/8/2019

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 2/11/2019

Hemmle Recital Hall

