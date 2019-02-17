Cellist Jeffrey Noel Lastrapes and flutist Susanna Self will be joined by the world-renowned keyboardist and baroque expert, Professor David Chung of Hong Kong Baptist University, in a performance of four of Bach’s great instrumental works; Gamba Sonatas in g minor and D major and Sonatas for Flute, Keyboard and Continuo in e minor and E major. The concert is February 17th at 5:00pm at Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center, Lubbock, Texas. Admission is free and all are welcome.

2/15/2019



Tess Greenlees



tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



N/A



5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

2/17/2019



Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center



