Cellist Jeffrey Noel Lastrapes and flutist Susanna Self will be joined by the world-renowned keyboardist and baroque expert, Professor David Chung of Hong Kong Baptist University, in a performance of four of Bach’s great instrumental works; Gamba Sonatas in g minor and D major and Sonatas for Flute, Keyboard and Continuo in e minor and E major. The concert is February 17th at 5:00pm at Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center, Lubbock, Texas. Admission is free and all are welcome.
https://www.fumc.com/concerts/
2/15/2019
Tess Greenlees
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 2/17/2019
Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center
