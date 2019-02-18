The concert begins with Pastorale, BWV 590 (Bach), Pezzo elegiaco, from Trio in A Minor, Op. 50 (Tchaikovsky), and Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62 (Tchaikovsky). After a short intermission, the performers will present “Pavane de la Belle au bois dormant” from Mother Goose Suite (Ravel), Songs My Mother Taught Me (Dvorak/Kreisler), “Evening Prayer” from Hansel and Gretel (Humperdinck), and “Cinderella’s Stepsisters” from Cendrillon (Massenet). Join us for this fairytale performance that is free and open to the public!