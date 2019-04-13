Doors open 6:30pm. Concert starts at 7:30pm. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre, 1501 Mac Davis Lane

Ticket prices: $20 with service fee Includes complimentary admission to Lubbock Arts Festival General Admission Seating Select-A-Seat, (806) 770-2000

FREE concert ticket for faculty and students of TTU when ID is presented at the door

Tom Harrell: Praised by Newsweek for his pure melodic genius, Tom Harrell is widely recognized as one of the most creative and dynamic jazz instrumentalists and composers of our time. While Harrell is a master of the jazz idiom, he constantly seeks new challenges and influences. Even with a discography of over 260 recordings and a career that spans more than four decades, Harrell has managed to stay fresh and current as he continues to actively record and tour around the world. He is a frequent winner in Down Beat and Jazz Times magazines’ Critics and Readers Polls and has been a Grammy nominee.