Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/43rd-annual-scholarship-gala-tickets

The concert will feature the Collaborations Faculty Chamber Music ensemble, all four of the School of Music’s choirs (the University Choir, Women’s Chorale, Matador Singers, and University Singers),the brand-new Ensemble Bravura, and numerous other small ensembles.

----

The Scholarship Gala takes place on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Texas Tech School of Music, Hemmle Recital Hall, located at 2624 18th Street.

The Gala begins at 6:00 P.M. and includes three concerts, an Interlude with savory refreshments, the premiere of a new ensemble, and several surprise performances, before concluding with a Postlude reception!

Attendees are encouraged to meander among the ensembles, and may take advantage of the opportunity to donate to the Friends of Music scholarship fund.

----

Highlights from the evening’s repertoire include:

Collaborations: Faculty Chamber Music Concert

Meador: Reciprocity

Poulenc: Sextet

Rachmaninov: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14

Eychenne: Cantilène et Danse

Chambers: Fisherstreet Duo

University Choir, Women’s Chorale, University Singers, & Matador Singers

Rutter: Gloria

Ensemble Bravura

Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33

Mozart: Symphony No. 35, “Haffner”

The gala celebrates all those who donated to School of Music scholarships as well as all music student scholarship recipients. All proceeds from this annual event will help the Friends of Music to fund future scholarships for students in the School of Music.

----

General admission tickets to the concert and the reception are $25 (plus fees). The concert will be free to Texas Tech students (with valid ID) and children under the age of 12. Tickets for the concert are available either at the door prior to the performance or online from Eventbrite.

----

About Friends of Music:

Friends of Music is the primary patron group of the Texas Tech School of Music. Through multiple annual events, they contribute regularly to providing much-needed scholarship support to music students. The School of Music provides over 500 performances both to the Lubbock community and beyond each year. Financial support of these student musicians’ academic and artistic pursuits is Friends of Music’s primary mission.