University Student Housing have FIVE available scholarships up for grabs! All you have to do is apply for your chance to be one of the chosen winners!
ALL Scholarships have been extended to March 17, 2019!
Scholarships include:
Mary W. Doak
Angela Forney Memorial
Sustainability
RHA Student Leader
Student Staff Scholarship
Apply online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php
Should you have any questions about the application process, please contact Tamara McClain at tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu or 806-742-4996
Wreck em' & Strive for Honor
**You must be living on campus for the next 2019-2020 academic school year**