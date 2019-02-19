University Student Housing have FIVE available scholarships up for grabs! All you have to do is apply for your chance to be one of the chosen winners!





ALL Scholarships have been extended to March 17, 2019!





Scholarships include:

Mary W. Doak

Angela Forney Memorial

Sustainability

RHA Student Leader

Student Staff Scholarship





Apply online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php





Should you have any questions about the application process, please contact Tamara McClain at tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu or 806-742-4996





Wreck em' & Strive for Honor





**You must be living on campus for the next 2019-2020 academic school year**