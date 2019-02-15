CALL FOR PROPOSALS



Texas Tech University is seeking proposals for its 2019 Regional Engaged Scholarship Symposium, “The Future of Higher Education: Redesigning Teaching, Research, and Service to Remain Relevant.” The symposium will be held on April 10, 2019 at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.



An engaged institution is one that has redesigned its teaching, research/creative activity, and service to be responsive to diverse community needs and changing societal challenges, while enriching faculty scholarship and the student experience through mutually beneficial community partnerships.



We are inviting proposals for presentations from college and university faculty, academic staff, administrators, and students that will inform or advance the theory and practice of engaged teaching, research/creative activity, or service in higher education based on research or evidence-based practice.



Proposals should address one or more of the following topic areas:

Connecting teaching, research/creative activity, or service with community needs or complex societal challenges.

Integrating student engagement into the curriculum to enhance learning and success (i.e.via internships, service learning, applied research, clinical services, or other forms).

Building and sustaining effective partnerships with different types of communities.

Identifying and documenting the impacts of engagement on communities.

Capitalizing on engagement with communities to advance faculty scholarship (publications, presentations, etc.), academic rewards, or external funding opportunities.

Assessing student learning outcomes from engaged teaching, research, or service activities.

Any other topic related to the theme.

Details:

Individuals or teams of faculty, staff, and students may submit a proposal. We also encourage participation from community partners. Concurrent sessions will be 50 minutes long. Please allow 10 to 15 minutes for audience questions and answers.



Deadline:

The deadline for proposal submissions is February 28, 2019 (11:59 p.m.).

To submit a proposal, click here.

( Note : To access the Competition Space proposal submission system, Non-TTU presenters must “Register” for a user account. TTU employees will be able to log-in with their e-raider username and password. Once logged-in, select “2019 Regional Engaged Scholarship Symposium” from the title listing and follow the guidelines.



For further questions related to the proposal requirements, contact Dr. Birgit Green at University Outreach and Engagement; e-mail: birgit.green@ttu.edu; phone: (806)834-2308. In case of technical issues, please contact universityoutreachandengagement@ttu.edu

Symposium Registration will open February 15, 2019.