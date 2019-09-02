Emerging Research is a website for undergraduate researchers in all areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The website is dedicated to the exchange of ideas through sharing research videos posted by young investigators. Access to the videos is open to all. https://emergingresearch.ciser.ttu.edu/



"In educational discourse, we often focus on areas of weakness. It's equally important to acknowledge areas in which students excel. The CISER Research Scholars are some of our best and brightest students. They are each engaged in cutting-edge research and are building credentials to become future leaders in research, technology, medicine, and teaching." ? Dr. Roman Taraban, Faculty Advisor for the CISER Undergraduate Research Scholars at Texas Tech University.



"CHRISTOPHER RODRIGUEZ MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP"



Presentation Awards are supported by Chris and Vickie Rodriguez, parents of Scholar, Christopher Rodriguez. Joshua Willms, Alumnus Scholar and current MD/PhD student at TTUHSC. Josh led the team of Scholars who completed the research Chris started, but was not able to finish due to his untimely accidental death in 2012. To learn more about Christopher Rodriguez visit: Christopher Rodriguez Legacy

Posted:

2/8/2019



Originator:

Julie Isom



Email:

julie.isom@ttu.edu



Department:

Biological Sciences



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/9/2019



Location:

TTUHSC ACADEMIC CLASSROOM BUILDING (ACB) 100



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

