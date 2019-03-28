Texas Tech Triota (Iota, Iota, Iota) Gamma Nu announces a reading group to celebrate Women's History Month. Our chapter was formed in order to bring awareness to the many facets of research within Women's & Gender Studies.

As feminism is the practice of social, political and economic equality of women and men, Lesbian Feminism has long added to this practice while navigating conflict, backlash and all out exclusion. Lesbian Feminist scholars once called a "menace", such as; Rita Mae Brown, and Karla Jay, will shed light on the struggles from the early 1970's. We will then move forward to today's scholarship from Paula Austin, who will remind us that our community can be found through our history, culture, oppression and identity.

To register visit our RSVP Page here. Deadline to register is March 8th by midnight. Confirmation of your registration will be sent along with PDF's of each reading within 24 hrs of your submission.

