Join us tomorrow for a lecture and book signing with Andrew Roberts, highly-acclaimed British historian and author of the recent bestseller Churchill: Walking with Destiny. Moderated by Kent Hance, the event is free to the public.

About the Event

The highly-acclaimed, bestselling British historian and author Andrew Roberts will be in Lubbock for a public lecture and book signing for his spectacular new biography of Churchill: Walking With Destiny.

Roberts is the first historian granted access to King George IV’s private diary recounting his weekly meetings with Churchill during WW II. In addition, Roberts makes use of extensive new material drawn from previously unknown transcripts of War Cabinet meetings as well as diaries, letters and unpublished memoirs from Churchill’s contemporaries which appear here for the first time to help Roberts show the man in a new light.

Both the London Times and New York Times describe the book as “The best one-volume biography of Churchill yet.” Roberts is a fantastic speaker praised as “brilliant,” “captivating and engaging” and “spellbinding.”

February 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Roberts will give a public lecture on Churchill and have a book signing at the Texas Tech International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. It will be moderated by Kent Hance.

The event is free to the public. Seating is limited.

About the Author - https://www.andrew-roberts.net/about-andrew-roberts/

About the Moderator - https://www.texastech.edu/chancellor-emeritus/bio.php

About the Book - https://www.andrew-roberts.net/books/churchill-walking-destiny/

“The best biography of Winston ever written.” —Dominic Sandbrook, The London Times

“Elegantly balances fact, thought and fresh, clear prose…Roberts has set a high bar for future historians.” —The Wall Street Journal

“The best single-volume life imaginable.” —Simon Heffer, The Telegraph

“It will surely remain the outstanding Churchill biography for many years to come.” —Richard Aldous, The New York Times

“Exquisitely written, the author’s sharp sense of humor is often in evidence.” —Conrad Black, The New Criterion