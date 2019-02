TTU Rec Sports is hosting the USA Weightlifting Sports Performance Course:Level 1 on March 2nd and 3rd. Improve your Snatch and Clean & Jerk + Multi-Sport Athlete Development + Become a USAW certified coach!!





Sign up at : www.usawcoaching.com

Any additional questions please email johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

Rec Sports Programming