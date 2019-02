Students, as well as other member of Saint Elizabeth's Parish, will have the opportunity to sit in the presence of Christ in the Eucharist and adore Him beginning at 6 PM. Around 7PM there will also be the opportunity to receive the sacrament of reconciliation. We would love for you to come out to Saint Elizabeth's Chapel, located on the corner of Avenue W and Main Street!



Sponsored by the Catholic Student Association

2/6/2019



Reece Sinclair



reece.sinclair@ttu.edu



N/A



6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

2/6/2019



Saint Elizabeth's Chapel, located on the corner of Avenue W and Main Street.



Student Organization