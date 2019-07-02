TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SWE General Meeting 2/7/2019

Come to ECE 101 at 6:30 PM on Thursday, February 7th! We will have free food for everyone who comes, and you will all get a chance to meet the officers and other SWE members!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/5/2019

Originator:
Raegan Conklin

Email:
raegan.conklin@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/7/2019

Location:
ECE 101

