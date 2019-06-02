TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Kappa Delta Chi Sorority, Inc. Movie Night

Are you curious about sorority life? Interested in community service? The sisters of Kappa Delta Chi would love to meet you and help you discover what our lifelong sisterhood is all about! Come out to our Rush Week events starting February 4th through February 15th.

Questions? Don’t hesitate to contact Victoria Castillo at alpha.expansion@kappadeltachi.org and follow us on social media! Facebook: @kdchialphachapter Twitter: @kdchialpha Instagram: kdchi_alpha

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
2/5/2019

Originator:
Meghan Rodriguez

Email:
meghan.a.rodriguez@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 2/6/2019

Location:
SUB Soapsuds Room 232

