About the Event



The highly-acclaimed, bestselling British historian and author Andrew Roberts will be in Lubbock for a public lecture and book signing for his spectacular new biography of Churchill: Walking With Destiny.

Roberts is the first historian granted access to King George IV’s private diary recounting his weekly meetings with Churchill during WW II. In addition, Roberts makes use of extensive new material drawn from previously unknown transcripts of War Cabinet meetings as well as diaries, letters and unpublished memoirs from Churchill’s contemporaries which appear here for the first time to help Roberts show the man in a new light.