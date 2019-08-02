Keep Calm and Go to Document Delivery - 10-10:50 a.m. Feb. 11
• Learn what you can request
• Learn how to request it
• Receive tips and tricks to get what you need
A Walk Through of Texas Tech Dataverse Repository - 11 a.m. - noon Feb. 14
• Receive an introduction to a small-scale repository offered by the Library
• Build a place for faculty, staff and graduate students to store research and make it available online
• Create a dataverse of your own with sample data
Managing Your Research Data - 2-4 p.m. Feb. 15
• Create successful data management plan
• Meet funder mandates for data sharing
• Learn to store, disseminate research
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to