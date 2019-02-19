APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN for our international Raider Service Break to Peru! OPEN TO ALL TTU STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND STAFF.





Looking for a way to combine SERVICE, ADVENTURE, EDUCATION, & TRAVEL? Our 2019 International Raider Service Break goes above & beyond to provide you with TRANSFORMATIVE EXPERIENCES.





This experience has all the possibilities to enhance your professional, educational, and personal goals! Join us in PERU for 10 days of TRAVELING, LEARNING, & SERVING! We will be staying in the city of Cusco, once capital of the Inca Empire; we will be volunteering outside the city at an animal sanctuary, programing includes spanish classes, and our last three days will consist of traveling to the Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu!









Have more questions? Contact the Raider Service Break Administrator. jacy.proctor@ttu.edu





*Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) [formally CALUE]