Looking to get away for a weekend?
Serve, Learn, & Travel at the Caprock Canyon State Park! Home to bison, prairie dogs, bats in Clarity Tunnel, and breathtaking views! Applications ARE OPEN! OPEN TO ALL TTU STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND STAFF.
Mark us on your calendar & get involved!
Have more questions?
Contact the Raider Service Break Administrator.
*Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) [formally CALUE]
|Posted:
2/12/2019
Originator:
Jacy Proctor
Email:
jacy.proctor@ttu.edu
Department:
TrUE
