TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
CAPROCK CANYON STATE PARK!
Looking to get away for a weekend? 

Serve, Learn, & Travel at the Caprock Canyon State Park! Home to bison, prairie dogs, bats in Clarity Tunnel, and breathtaking views! Applications ARE OPEN! OPEN TO ALL TTU STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND STAFF.
Mark us on your calendar & get involved!

Have more questions? 
Contact the Raider Service Break Administrator.

*Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) [formally CALUE]
Posted:
2/12/2019

Originator:
Jacy Proctor

Email:
jacy.proctor@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


Categories