OLLI Presents “Keeping You Safe – Lubbock Fire Department” March 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Lubbock Fire Rescue proudly protects a population of over 252,000 with 434 uniformed and civilian personnel staffing 19 fire stations strategically located throughout the city. Lubbock is an ISO Class 2 city and fire rescue responded to over 18,000 emergency calls in 2017. Some of the many services Lubbock Fire Rescue provides are medical response - basic and advanced life support, rescue - automobile, high angle, confined space, trench, structural collapse, industrial dive rescue team and free carbon monoxide testing. Join members of the Lubbock Fire Rescue as they take us on a tour of a local fire station and see first-hand all the ways that they keep us safe!

  • ·         Tuesday, March 5, 2019 
  • ·         2:00-3:30 p.m.
  • ·         Fee: $15 for OLLI members
  • ·         Location: Lubbock Fire Station #1, 1906 Texas Avenue

 

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.
Tina Crowson

tina.crowson@ttu.edu

Operations

