Lubbock Fire Rescue proudly protects a population of over 252,000 with 434 uniformed and civilian personnel staffing 19 fire stations strategically located throughout the city. Lubbock is an ISO Class 2 city and fire rescue responded to over 18,000 emergency calls in 2017. Some of the many services Lubbock Fire Rescue provides are medical response - basic and advanced life support, rescue - automobile, high angle, confined space, trench, structural collapse, industrial dive rescue team and free carbon monoxide testing. Join members of the Lubbock Fire Rescue as they take us on a tour of a local fire station and see first-hand all the ways that they keep us safe!

· Tuesday, March 5, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Lubbock Fire Station #1, 1906 Texas Avenue

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.