Members will learn about the history and current activities of the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research within the context of both Texas Tech and the wider autism community. Members will learn about the characteristics, prevalence, and treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders. They will also know about research and recent developments in the community. · Wednesday, March 6, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Burkhart Center, 2902 18 th Street

· Instructor: Dr. Wesley Dotson If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

2/20/2019



Originator:

Tina Crowson



Email:

tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Department:

Operations



