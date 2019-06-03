TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OLLI Presents “Wine Savvy 2.0” March 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Is there any challenge more intimidating than surveying the wide array of wines at Specs or Market Street in an effort to purchase an enjoyable wine for a casual dinner or special occasion? Navigating through dozens of grape varietals with perplexing labels and wide-ranging prices presents quite a challenge to find the right wine at the right value. If this describes your wine-buying experience, this tasting dinner and seminar is designed just for you. The four-course wine pairing menu and lively discussion will provide you with great insight in discovering wines you like, selecting wines by occasion and, most importantly, how to become a savvy wine buyer. This enjoyable evening will provide you with the skills to take on those expansive wine aisles with confidence and joy.

  • ·         Wednesday, March 6, 2019
  • ·         6:00-8:30 p.m.
  • ·         Fee: $45 for OLLI members
  • ·         Location: Skyviews Restaurant, 1901 University Avenue
  • ·         Instructor: Garvin O’Neil

 

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.
Posted:
2/20/2019

Originator:
Tina Crowson

Email:
tina.crowson@ttu.edu

Department:
Operations

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2019

Location:
Skyviews Restaurant, 1901 University Avenue

Categories