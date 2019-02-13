This module is based on journalist and documentarian, Samantha Grant’s journalistic sourcing workshop. Using their laptops, attendees will participate in a simulation that reflects a real-life scenario to explore the impact of internal/external pressures on ethical decision-making in academics and the workplace. The simulation introduces stressors that may confuse or test ethics-in-action decisions in the most difficult situations.

For more information and link to register, see: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ethics/