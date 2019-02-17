JCPENNEY SUIT-UP EVENT

JCPenney has partnered with Texas Tech University for a College Suit Up event designed to help students, staff and faculty build a solid professional wardrobe.



We are hosting this private event after the JCPenney store closes so we can give personalized attention to students and help them choose the best career wear for internship and job interviews. Texas Tech University Career Center staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, and how to tie a tie.

Professional clothing, including, suits, slacks, blouses, skirts, dresses, ties, scarves, shoes and foundations are included in the discount. Regular clothing may be purchased but is not included in the additional 40% discount.





In addition to JCPenney’s already great prices, they will offer a special 40% discount off the lowest marked price to all Texas Tech and Texas Tech Health Science Center student, staff, and faculty with a valid Texas Tech or Texas Tech Health Sciences Center ID.



Distance students, staff, and faculty who are located in Texas can email Toni Krebbs beginning February 18th from their TTU/TTUHSC email account and receive a code that is good for online shopping only.



JCPenney Hair Salon will be open for free consultations and Sephora will have beauty consultants available to help guide you in choosing appropriate makeup for a professional setting. Items will be available for purchase but discount codes cannot be used for the salon or Sephora.





Join Raider Red, along with a great team of associates and find your next power suit!



For additional information, contact Toni Krebbs at toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu





