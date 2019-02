The Latino Hispanic Faculty Staff Association will have our monthly meeting at the The College of Media & Communication. It is at the Corner of Flint Ave & 15th Street. Room 061/Center for Communication Research/Basement

This month's presenter is, Dr. Kelli Frias.

Please join us for lunch and a presentation. The topic will be, Community Health.

Please RSVP at lhfsa@ttu.edu

Invite a friend!

Dr. Annette Hernandez, President, of LHFSA Posted:

2/8/2019



Originator:

Margaret Ceja



Email:

margaret.ceja@ttu.edu



Department:

Civil Environ Construct Engineering



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/11/2019



Location:

College of Media & Communication at the corner of Flint Ave and 15



