On Friday, February 15th at 12 p.m. in Chemistry Room 113, Chemistry & Biochemistry in conjunction with Environmental Health and Safety, is proud to host Prof. Kimberly Jeskie from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Prof. Jeskie will be presenting a seminar titled, "Are you prepared for the journey?".







For more information, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/chemistry/Seminars/events/SaftySeminarJeskieFlyer.pdf