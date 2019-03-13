Join The Harlem Globetrotters on the all-new Fan Powered World Tour at The United Supermarkets Arena! New this year, you can download the Globetrotters’ interactive mobile application with exclusive features, including augmented reality basketball toss game and custom photo filters. Don’t miss out and get your tickets today! Link for tickets: https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/event/united-supermarkets-arena-1 Posted:

2/7/2019



Originator:

Constanza Basurto



Email:

Constanza.basurto@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 3/13/2019



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Athletics

