Join The Harlem Globetrotters on the all-new Fan Powered World Tour at The United Supermarkets Arena! New this year, you can download the Globetrotters’ interactive mobile application with exclusive features, including augmented reality basketball toss game and custom photo filters. Don’t miss out and get your tickets today! Link for tickets: https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/event/united-supermarkets-arena-1
|Posted:
2/7/2019
Originator:
Constanza Basurto
Email:
Constanza.basurto@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 3/13/2019
Location:
United Supermarkets Arena
