ANTH 2302 will be offered through Study Abroad during Summer I in Sevilla, Spain. The course revolves around excursions within Sevilla itself and beyond to important cultural sites in the Andalusian region and even Valencia. We will experience the cultural diversity of Spain through the lens of cultural anthropology, exploring topics such as religion, identity, language use, gender roles, power and authority, expressive culture, and other topics. For more information contact Dr. Williams in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work <jeffrey.p.williams@ttu.edu>. The deadline for applying to the program is March 1st.